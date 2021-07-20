Stifel Financial Corp Sells 536 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184,798 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,022,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

