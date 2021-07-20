Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,362,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,990,119.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,261 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.41 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

