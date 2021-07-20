Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

EOSE opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.