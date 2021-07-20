Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

