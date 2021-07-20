Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.