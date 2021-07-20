Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

