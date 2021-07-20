Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE MS opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

