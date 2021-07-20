ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

ABM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ABM Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

