Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

