Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.45 Million

Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $776.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.50 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 251,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

