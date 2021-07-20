Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Director Sells $99,163.06 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06.

RSSS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $78.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSSS. Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

