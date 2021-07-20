Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

KYMR stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

