Insider Buying: Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Director Purchases $250,000.00 in Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Director Timothy M. Armstrong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

NYSE:UP opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

