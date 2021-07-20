Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Grows By 26.6%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

