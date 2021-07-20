Short Interest in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Rises By 30.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 545,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,404 shares of company stock valued at $24,364,630. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

