Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

