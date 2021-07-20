16,213 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSE ASAI opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

