Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,414 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1,414.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARKW stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

