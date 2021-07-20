11,798 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $386,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 71.66. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.