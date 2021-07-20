Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,390,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISH opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

