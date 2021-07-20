Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,623 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

