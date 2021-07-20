Barclays PLC Raises Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of MediciNova worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.40.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

