SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $420,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,399 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

