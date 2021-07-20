Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Sells $5,700,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Jay Sussman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00.
AMC opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
