SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405,217 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,964 shares of company stock worth $13,266,117. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

