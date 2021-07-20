SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,037,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

