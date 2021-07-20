Ltd. Enervest Sells 7,600,000 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,600,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00.
Shares of EMAN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
