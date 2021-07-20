Ltd. Enervest Sells 7,600,000 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,600,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41.

Get eMagin alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.