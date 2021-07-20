KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 1,484.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period.

Shares of KURE opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

