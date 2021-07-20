Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $15,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

