Bank of Montreal Can Sells 66,855 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.