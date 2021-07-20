Bank of Montreal Can Has $56,000 Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

