Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

