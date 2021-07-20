SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 398,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 110,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

