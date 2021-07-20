SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,068,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

