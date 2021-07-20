15,490 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 112,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.