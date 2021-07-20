Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $90,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

VET opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.