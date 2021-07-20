SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $24,491,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

