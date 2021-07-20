NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE):

7/17/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

7/15/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

7/9/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

7/8/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

6/1/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NBSE opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

