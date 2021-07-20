Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American National Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.38. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $160.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

