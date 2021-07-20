Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Up 41.5% in June

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 841,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

MSGE opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.