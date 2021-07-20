Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Lowered to $28.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

VYGVF stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

