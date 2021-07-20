SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.58.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

