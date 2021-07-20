Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLTTF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

