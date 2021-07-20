Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $502,024.62 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $502,024.62.

AMED opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.99 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

