Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $502,024.62 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $502,024.62.
AMED opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.99 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
