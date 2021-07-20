Insider Selling: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Major Shareholder Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) major shareholder Land Co Puckett sold 1,000,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.