Insider Selling: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Major Shareholder Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) major shareholder Land Co Puckett sold 1,000,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

