Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $436,540.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $436,540.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

RDFN stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

