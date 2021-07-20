Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) COO Sells $326,141.84 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) COO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

