Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
RVMD stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
