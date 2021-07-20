Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

RVMD stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

