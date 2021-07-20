Northern Trust Corp Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

