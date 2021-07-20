Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,805 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,557 shares of company stock worth $6,481,206. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

